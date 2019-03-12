Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.72 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

