Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (DOV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $93.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Dover to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,142,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,405.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $383,937.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

