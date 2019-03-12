Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Ameren Corp (AEE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ameren by 6,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,701,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,368 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, CFO Martin J. Lyons sold 17,794 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $1,260,171.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,531.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 6,441 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $456,280.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,871.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Ameren had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays set a $67.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Ameren Corp (AEE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-has-3-69-million-stake-in-ameren-corp-aee.html.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.