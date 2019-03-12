Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $17.55 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 281.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,280 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Xilinx worth $17,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 36,775.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,915 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,283 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.84. 19,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,583. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xilinx from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $17.55 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/nomura-holdings-inc-has-17-55-million-holdings-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx.html.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.