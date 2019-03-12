Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 23,628 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Verisign worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Verisign by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,848,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,037,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Verisign during the third quarter valued at approximately $991,190,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $179.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.00. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.74.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $307.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.64 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 47.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

