Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 384,116 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,870,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,756,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,870,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,756,000 after buying an additional 55,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,012,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,254,000 after acquiring an additional 999,278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Moody’s by 17,777.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,510,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,468,752 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,176,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,944,000 after acquiring an additional 199,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.90.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $7,734,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $172.44. 85,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,195. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Moody’s had a return on equity of 268.11% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

