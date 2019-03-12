Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.77% of Howard Hughes worth $32,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362,699 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $17,258,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,763,000 after buying an additional 85,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Howard Hughes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 484,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,316,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Howard Hughes from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

HHC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.11. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $464.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Joseph Treacy bought 2,070 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.29 per share, with a total value of $199,320.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $199,320.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Grant Herlitz bought 5,091 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $500,394.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 154,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,186,099.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,361 shares of company stock valued at $718,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

