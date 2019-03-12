North Fourth Asset Management LP Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

North Fourth Asset Management LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,584 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for 1.9% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847,013 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 29.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,864,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,131 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,977,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,855 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 162.32, a quick ratio of 162.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.11 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 58.31% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

