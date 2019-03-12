North Fourth Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

North Fourth Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,504 shares during the quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter valued at $2,242,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 133.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 228,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

ERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

NASDAQ:ERI opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.35). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $671.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/north-fourth-asset-management-lp-reduces-position-in-eldorado-resorts-inc-eri.html.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.