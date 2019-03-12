Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 8482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

Several analysts have weighed in on NRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. B. Riley downgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Northstar Realty Europe from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northstar Realty Europe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE)

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

