Novanta (NOVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.48

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.48 and last traded at $84.20, with a volume of 2472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Novanta from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Novanta had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $405,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Novanta by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

