O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,880 Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cosan by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cosan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cosan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Santander cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cosan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of CZZ opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cosan Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-buys-shares-of-12880-cosan-ltd-czz.html.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.