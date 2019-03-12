O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,268 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98,129 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,058,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,692,000 after purchasing an additional 103,973 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 127,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 67.86%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-buys-shares-of-2268-herbalife-nutrition-ltd-hlf.html.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.