O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $125,000 Position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $61,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $84,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HALL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $187.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

