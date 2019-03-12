O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.60. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORRF. ValuEngine raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

