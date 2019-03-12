Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $34,000 Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,976,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $6,188,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,708,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,470,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,045,000 after buying an additional 2,708,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

