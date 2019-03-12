Obseva SA (OBSV) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Obseva in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Obseva’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Obseva alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Obseva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obseva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $13.30 on Monday. Obseva has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $466.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.