Ocado Group (OCDO) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,000 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note released on Monday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

OCDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 856.50 ($11.19).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,065.50 ($13.92) on Monday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 233.10 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.