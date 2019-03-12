OceanaGold Corp (OGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Desjardins raised OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE OGC traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.47. 593,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$5.01.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$242.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. Its flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. OceanaGold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

