OGE Energy (OGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.99

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 40388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price target on OGE Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.80 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 18.74%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.87%.

In other news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,417 shares in the company, valued at $778,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “OGE Energy (OGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.99” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/oge-energy-oge-hits-new-1-year-high-at-42-99.html.

About OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.