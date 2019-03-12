Okta (OKTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Okta has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $87.72.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 166,666 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $12,803,282.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,008,272 shares of company stock worth $69,690,066. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.