Oldfield Partners LLP Has $89.35 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,764,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for approximately 4.9% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.48% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $89,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 780,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $12,743,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 400,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 398,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $6,569,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,729,542 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,520. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

