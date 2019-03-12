Oldfield Partners LLP Increases Stake in Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)

Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Hallador Energy accounts for approximately 0.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HNRG. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.01. Hallador Energy Co has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

