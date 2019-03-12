Ooma Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OOMA)

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ooma in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Ooma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $15.16 on Monday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $75,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,751.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 11,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $174,605.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,548 shares of company stock valued at $333,776. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Ooma by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ooma by 7,344.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

