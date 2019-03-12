Opacity (OPQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,557.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Opacity has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $14,557.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Opacity Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,444,057 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

