Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Short Interest Update

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,801,069 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 15th total of 64,912,242 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,105,668 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days. Approximately 20.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.09. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,876.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,455,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,662,970.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 908,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,080. Corporate insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

