Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) Position Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Origin Bancorp worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 448,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Stephens set a $44.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. 1,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,723. Origin Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.64 million and a P/E ratio of 15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

