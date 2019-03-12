Orora Ltd (ORA) Insider Nigel Garrard Sells 630,000 Shares

Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) insider Nigel Garrard sold 630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.17 ($2.25), for a total transaction of A$1,998,360.00 ($1,417,276.60).

Shares of ASX ORA remained flat at $A$3.08 ($2.18) during trading on Tuesday. 8,996,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,000. Orora Ltd has a one year low of A$2.92 ($2.07) and a one year high of A$3.72 ($2.64). The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Orora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

