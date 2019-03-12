Orthopediatrics Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (KIDS)

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orthopediatrics in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.26%. Orthopediatrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

KIDS opened at $40.19 on Monday. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 4,156.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.