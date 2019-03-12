Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OVID has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.85.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $1.94 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.22.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 498.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 730,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 608,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.