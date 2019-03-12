Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.44 EPS

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $1.44, Morningstar.com reports. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 million. Oxford Immunotec Global updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

OXFD traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. 5,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,915. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $42,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $149,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,313,922.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $431,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,557,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Oxford Immunotec Global in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

