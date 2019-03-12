Paramount Resources Ltd (POU) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($4.56) Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Resources in a research report issued on Friday, March 8th. Cormark analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.56) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Paramount Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($5.43) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POU. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. GMP Securities lowered Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.97.

TSE POU opened at C$7.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $970.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$18.69.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

