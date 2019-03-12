Paramount Resources (POU) PT Lowered to C$15.75 at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.22.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$7.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$18.69.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

