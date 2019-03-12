Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $7.05 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $188.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

