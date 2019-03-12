Parsley Energy (PE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2019 – Parsley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Parsley Energy was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Parsley Energy was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Parsley Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We like the focused efforts by PE to highlight its strategic shift and believe it will be well-received by investors. Reiterate OP and $29 PT.””

2/14/2019 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Parsley's strategic acreage position in the low-cost high-margin Permian Basin is responsible for its robust production growth since several years. The company witnessed massive earnings jump in the last reported quarter thanks to output growth and crude price strength. In addition, Parsley’s strong cash flow generation and healthy balance sheet provides it with enough financial flexibility to tap strategic growth opportunities. However, while being incrementally positive about the company, its geographic concentration risk and infrastructural bottlenecks in the Permian region still remain matters of concern. Further, the high 2018 capex budget along with expected reduction in output in the fourth quarter due to weather related downtimes and asset sales may limit the company's overall earnings and margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

2/11/2019 – Parsley Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2019 – Parsley Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “For more than four months, Parsley Energy has seen its stock price decline precipitously. Since October, shares of the independent energy producer have plunged around 40% as a renewed slump in crude prices due to a persistent global supply glut sent a shockwave through the industry. Moreover, at the current oil price level of just above $50, Parsley is unlikely to fund its operations, making it dependent on other sources of financing. As it is, Parsley's geographic concentration risk and infrastructural bottlenecks in the Permian region still remain matters of concern. Further, the high 2018 capex budget along with expected reduction in output in the fourth quarter due to weather related downtimes and asset sales may limit the company's overall earnings and margins. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

1/29/2019 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2019 – Parsley Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2019 – Parsley Energy was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2019 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Parsley's strategic acreage position in the low-cost high-margin Permian Basin is responsible for its robust production growth since several years. The company witnessed massive earnings jump in the last reported quarter thanks to output growth and crude price strength. In addition, Parsley’s strong cash flow generation and healthy balance sheet provides it with enough financial flexibility to tap strategic growth opportunities. While the company foresees production growth in 2019 despite capex curtailment, high spending in 2018 may limit the cash flows. As it is, the company’s geographic concentration risk and infrastructural bottlenecks in the Permian region still remain matters of concern. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

1/16/2019 – Parsley Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PE opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.41. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.66 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 398,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $65,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,928,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2,702.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,981,000 after buying an additional 2,076,385 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,558,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 335.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,612,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,177,000 after buying an additional 1,242,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

