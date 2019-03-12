PAYCENT Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $737.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00392432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.01687046 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00229770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005048 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025901 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

