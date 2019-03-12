Pedevco Corp (PED) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,708 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 15th total of 383,597 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Ivar Siem acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 25,000 shares of Pedevco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pedevco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Pedevco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pedevco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Pedevco has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Pedevco Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

