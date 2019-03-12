Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Semtech makes up about 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Semtech by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,488. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $62.00 price target on Semtech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,395 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/penn-capital-management-co-inc-reduces-holdings-in-semtech-co-smtc.html.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.