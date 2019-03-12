Performance Shipping (DCIX) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.88. Performance Shipping shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 2635781 shares.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

