Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 310,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

