Petrichor Energy (PTP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Petrichor Energy Inc (CVE:PTP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

Petrichor Energy Company Profile (CVE:PTP)

Petrichor Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns a 18.5% working interest in the Verba Field located in Puckett, Mississippi; and a 66.67% working interest in the Marble Falls prospect covering an area of 11,895.65 acres located in north Texas.

