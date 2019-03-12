Photonstar Led Group (PSL) Stock Price Up 25%

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL) shares rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 504,959,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11,222% from the average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

About Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL)

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. It offers lighting and building control solutions for the retrofit market; LED lighting for commercial and architectural market and solutions for circadian lighting; and halcyon, a retrofittable wireless control and monitoring platform.

