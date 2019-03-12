Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,094,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,869,000 after buying an additional 87,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in ExlService by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,869,000 after buying an additional 87,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,191,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,291,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,723,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.65 per share, with a total value of $103,175.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,604.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $290,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,252.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,797 shares of company stock worth $1,184,777. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXLS opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

