Pitcairn Co. Invests $224,000 in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Stock

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1,627.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $82.24 and a one year high of $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on Cabot Microelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $328,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) process. It provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

