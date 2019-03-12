Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

In related news, Director David P. Berg sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $388,343.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $5,054,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,238. 16.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,748,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,135,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,693 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 154,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.57. 1,213,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,142. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $66.81.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.