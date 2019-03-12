Plug Power (PLUG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.30

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 10135405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $492.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 170.62% and a negative net margin of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,632,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

