PopularCoin (POP) Price Tops $0.0001

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $347,551.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.01455668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021553 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00001372 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006627 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,893,465,395 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

