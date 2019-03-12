Portofino Resources (POR) Stock Price Up 35.7%

Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR)’s share price rose 35.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 115,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 26,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Iron HorseBolivar mineral property, which consists of seven mineral claims located in the Peachland region of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp.

