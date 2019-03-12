Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 162,099 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551,114 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,099 shares during the quarter. Yelp comprises 2.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,848,499 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $379,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,064 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Yelp by 9,220.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937,637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 927,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yelp by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $20,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $68,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $756,750.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,030 shares of company stock worth $1,561,332 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YELP opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Yelp had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/portolan-capital-management-llc-acquires-162099-shares-of-yelp-inc-yelp.html.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.