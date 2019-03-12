Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 821,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 392,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 327,650 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPOR shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood bought 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,516.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $415.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

